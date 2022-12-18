Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Andrew Roy Walwyn Buys 26,549 Shares

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Rating) insider Andrew Roy Walwyn acquired 26,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £10,088.62 ($12,377.16).
Bigblu Broadband Price Performance
Shares of BBB opened at GBX 40 ($0.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £23.37 million and a PE ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Bigblu Broadband plc has a twelve month low of GBX 36.10 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($0.98).
Bigblu Broadband Company Profile
