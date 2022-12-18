Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.29) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.26) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.95) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.20 ($8.63) on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of €6.15 ($6.47) and a 52 week high of €11.60 ($12.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.77. The company has a market cap of $24.40 million and a P/E ratio of -26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

