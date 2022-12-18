Barclays Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €8.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.29) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.47) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.95) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Trading Up 2.5 %

ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.20 ($8.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37. Metro has a 52 week low of €6.15 ($6.47) and a 52 week high of €11.60 ($12.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.51 and a 200 day moving average of €7.77.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.