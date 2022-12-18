Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €71.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($83.16) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($71.47) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Scout24 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of G24 stock opened at €49.56 ($52.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.30. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 1 year high of €63.20 ($66.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

