JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€620.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($652.63) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($594.74) price target on Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €572.00 ($602.11) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($725.26) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($547.37) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €690.00 ($726.32) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

KER opened at €491.05 ($516.89) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €505.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €509.98. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($439.37).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

