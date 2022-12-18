The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €35.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.70 ($37.58) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNA. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($47.79) target price on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vonovia Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €21.50 ($22.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.62. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €18.59 ($19.56) and a 12-month high of €51.30 ($54.00).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

