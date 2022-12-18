The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €10.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.26) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.63) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Commerzbank Stock Up 5.8 %

ETR:CBK opened at €8.14 ($8.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €7.91 and its 200-day moving average is €7.39. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.17 ($5.44) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($10.01). The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

