Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

NKE stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The company has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 9,183.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 194,873 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 24.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 163,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,895 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

