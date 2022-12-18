Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for PGT Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,827.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,320. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

