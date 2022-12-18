Analysts Offer Predictions for China Automotive Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Greenridge Global raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of China Automotive Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Greenridge Global has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for China Automotive Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for China Automotive Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

CAAS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of CAAS opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.24. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

