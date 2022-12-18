ESSA Pharma Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.04. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,500,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,379,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,370,740.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 570.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 291,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 296,302 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,478,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 516,536 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 438.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 93,729 shares in the last quarter.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

