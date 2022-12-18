Brokers Issue Forecasts for FormFactor, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a report released on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on FormFactor to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $23.71 on Friday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth $82,452,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 462,292 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,364,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in FormFactor by 59.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 761,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 283,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in FormFactor by 3,355.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 259,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 251,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

