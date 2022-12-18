Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

HEICO stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.17. HEICO has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $101,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

