Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Owens Corning Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Owens Corning’s current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,381 shares of company stock worth $1,142,743. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.