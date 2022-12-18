Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Raised by Analyst

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for McGrath RentCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for McGrath RentCorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McGrath RentCorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MGRC. Sidoti downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $97.47 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,867,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

