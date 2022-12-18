Brokers Issue Forecasts for Omnicell, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Omnicell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMCL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $184.75. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 69.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Omnicell by 40.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

