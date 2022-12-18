Apollo Global Management, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Apollo Global Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of APO stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

