Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

