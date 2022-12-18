MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for MDA in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for MDA’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MDA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MDA from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MDA from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of MDA stock opened at C$6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MDA has a one year low of C$5.60 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$723.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

