First Commonwealth Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.99.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

