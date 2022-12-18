Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($2.44) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.43). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($9.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Carvana stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $245.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

