FY2022 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Reduced by Analyst

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $5.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.6 %

BX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

NYSE:BX opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 52.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

