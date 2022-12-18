Oppenheimer Weighs in on Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.70. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $31.56 per share.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.43.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $304.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $669.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.76.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

