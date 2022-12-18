Charter Communications, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $33.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $33.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $33.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $31.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.46 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.43.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $304.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.76. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $669.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 116.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.