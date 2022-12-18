Charter Communications, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $33.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $33.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $33.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $31.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.46 EPS.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $304.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.76. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $669.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 116.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.