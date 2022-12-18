Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

YUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE YUM opened at $129.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

