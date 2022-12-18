Brokerages Set ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Target Price at $16.30

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENGGY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.74) to €15.20 ($16.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.00) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Monday, November 7th.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 0.7 %
ENGGY opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $11.85.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
