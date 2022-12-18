Brokerages Set ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Target Price at $16.30

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENGGY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.74) to €15.20 ($16.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.00) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

ENGGY opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

