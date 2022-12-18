Analysts Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price at $73.75

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,644,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 173,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $5,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

