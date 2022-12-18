Brokerages Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) PT at $7.71

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

HLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HLX opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $947.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $272.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after buying an additional 815,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,631,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 342,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.