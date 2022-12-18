Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target at $13.60

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHF. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 166,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,658 shares of company stock worth $501,002. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 4.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.