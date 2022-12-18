Brokerages Set Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) PT at $3.60

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.60.

KKPNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.79) to €3.50 ($3.68) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($4.00) to €3.60 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.74) to €3.20 ($3.37) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.21) to €3.90 ($4.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

