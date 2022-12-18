Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moderna, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $19.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.27. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $21.48 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion.

Moderna Stock Down 6.7 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $193.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $321.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day moving average of $152.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407,209 shares in the company, valued at $313,827,837.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,827,837.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,631,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

