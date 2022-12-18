FY2022 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Raised by Analyst

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$16.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

