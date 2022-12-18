FY2022 EPS Estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.85). The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

