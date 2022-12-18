FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Reduced by Raymond James

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

MTL stock opened at C$15.61 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.