PubMatic, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PubMatic in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUBM. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on PubMatic in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

PUBM opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. PubMatic has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $36.75.

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,747.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,747.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Daimler sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $247,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $3,681,570 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 260.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 351,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

