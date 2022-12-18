HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ARBK opened at $0.38 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

