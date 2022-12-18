Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 274 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 274 ($3.36).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, November 25th.

LON KGF opened at GBX 228.70 ($2.81) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.69. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 359.80 ($4.41). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 230.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 239.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

