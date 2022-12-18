Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $52.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $43,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 642,226 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 539,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,601,000 after buying an additional 176,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

