Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) PT at $51.86

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.1 %

WTRG opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

