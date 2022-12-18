Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $66.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 32,865 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,811 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

