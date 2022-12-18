Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 424.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

