Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives C$7.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

EQX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Lenard Boggio purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

