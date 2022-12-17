McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 37.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.