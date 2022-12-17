Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $496,810,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

