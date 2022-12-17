Gleason Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.02 and a 200-day moving average of $501.51. The firm has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

