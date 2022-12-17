Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.02 and its 200-day moving average is $501.51. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

