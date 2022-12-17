Tiaa Fsb Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

