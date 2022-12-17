Pflug Koory LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Visa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.21. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

