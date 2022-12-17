E&G Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $206.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

