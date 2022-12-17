Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.1% during the first quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 27,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average is $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

